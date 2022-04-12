Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Berkeley Group (BKGFY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS: BKGFY):

4/11/2022 – The Berkeley Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

4/5/2022 – The Berkeley Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/30/2022 – The Berkeley Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/25/2022 – The Berkeley Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,540 ($72.19) to GBX 5,300 ($69.06).

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

