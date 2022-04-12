ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sells 2,500 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $603,225.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total value of $604,650.00.

ResMed stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.37. The stock had a trading volume of 404,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,757. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.09 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

