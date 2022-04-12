Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Cut to Hold at Citigroup

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) was downgraded by Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.51.

Shares of QSR stock traded up C$0.45 on Monday, reaching C$75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 136,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,211. The stock has a market cap of C$23.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$68.17 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.75.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

