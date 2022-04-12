Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Given New C$78.23 Price Target at Bank of America

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from C$81.67 to C$78.23 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QSR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price objective for the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.70.

Shares of TSE QSR traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$74.65. 208,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$68.17 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.75. The stock has a market cap of C$23.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.09.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

