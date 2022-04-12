Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.56. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 95,028 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $150.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

