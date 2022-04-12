Reviewing Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) & Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Centerra Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $461.31 million 1.26 $83.06 million $0.38 7.29 Centerra Gold $900.14 million 3.28 -$381.77 million ($1.30) -7.64

Copper Mountain Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copper Mountain Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 19.39% 29.74% 13.56% Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Copper Mountain Mining and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.68, indicating a potential upside of 68.90%. Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $12.06, indicating a potential upside of 21.48%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Centerra Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

