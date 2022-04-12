Reviewing Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) and The Competition

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mind Medicine (MindMed) to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -$93.04 million -4.13 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors $238.75 million -$88.70 million -7.66

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors 262 666 668 25 2.28

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus target price of 8.00, indicating a potential upside of 742.11%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 95.47%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors -178.38% -256.88% -14.34%

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.