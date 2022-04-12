Revolution Populi Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $40.33 million and $26,523.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00034940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00104716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars.

