Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.770-$1.810 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 302,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.