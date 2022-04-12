RioDeFi (RFUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.76 Million

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $989,801.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 299,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

