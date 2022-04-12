Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $740.71

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 740.71 ($9.65) and traded as low as GBX 665.60 ($8.67). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 686 ($8.94), with a volume of 62,977 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 661.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 740.71. The stock has a market cap of £527.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $5.40. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

In other news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.47), for a total value of £65,000 ($84,701.59). Also, insider Robert C. Walters sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.82), for a total transaction of £900,000 ($1,172,791.24). Insiders have sold 312,080 shares of company stock worth $187,685,600 in the last quarter.

Robert Walters Company Profile (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

