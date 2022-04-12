Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,042 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $470,317,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $858,893,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405,975 shares in the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOOD stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

