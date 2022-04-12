Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 421.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCKT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,640. The company has a market cap of $927.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,172,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after buying an additional 232,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,359 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

