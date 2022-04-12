Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.60

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$74.60 and last traded at C$74.60, with a volume of 1121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.58.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.27.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

