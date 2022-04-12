Ronald J. Tanski Sells 42,555 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $71.46.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.