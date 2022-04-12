ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.79 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $7.79 million and $887,618.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011194 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.14 or 0.00235142 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

