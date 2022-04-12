Rose Hill Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 12th

Rose Hill Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 12th. Rose Hill Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Rose Hill Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ROSEU stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06. Rose Hill Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

