Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 26444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Rover Metals from C$0.18 to C$0.19 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

