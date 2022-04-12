Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $120.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDOC. UBS Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.83. 43,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,957. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average is $95.33.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

