Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 118.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,810 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 50.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,204 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 110.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,363 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,440,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,315,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

