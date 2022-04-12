RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $9,990,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,533,000 after buying an additional 861,255 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RPT Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 73,079 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

