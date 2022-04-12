Rune (RUNE) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,324.00

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $75.26 or 0.00186658 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $4,324.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

