Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.87

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 10693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $53,748,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,684 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $23,527,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3,037.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,203,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after buying an additional 1,164,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

