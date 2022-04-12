Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RYAAY. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($22.83) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Shares of RYAAY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.78. 8,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,253. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1,124.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

