Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 83,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,944,989 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $13.60.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,769,000 after buying an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

