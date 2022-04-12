Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.27

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and traded as high as $25.27. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 2,719 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

