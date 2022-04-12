SafeBlast (BLAST) One Day Volume Hits $243,767.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $243,767.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,149.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00757908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.00205649 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00019899 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

