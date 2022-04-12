SafeInsure (SINS) Trading Down 45.6% Over Last 7 Days

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $26,909.00 and $2.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001001 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,523,771 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.