Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $650.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Safestore from GBX 970 ($12.64) to GBX 1,280 ($16.68) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SFSHF stock remained flat at $$15.78 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. Safestore has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

