Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €124.91 ($135.77).

A number of research firms recently commented on SAF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($147.83) price target on Safran in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) price target on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on Safran in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Safran in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

EPA:SAF opened at €102.00 ($110.87) on Tuesday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($100.39). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €107.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €109.32.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

