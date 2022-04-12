Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €124.91 ($135.77).

Several research analysts have commented on SAF shares. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($147.83) target price on Safran in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Safran in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Safran alerts:

EPA:SAF opened at €102.00 ($110.87) on Tuesday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($100.39). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €107.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €109.32.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.