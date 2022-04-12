Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 59.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $203.41 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.90.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.15.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.