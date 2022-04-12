SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 113,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,297,904 shares.The stock last traded at $64.13 and had previously closed at $64.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIL. Wedbush downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -97.15 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,106,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 301,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

