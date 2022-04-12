salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $448,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,933,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,643,555.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total value of $456,389.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $461,564.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $486,634.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total value of $496,846.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $488,934.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $484,955.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total value of $491,786.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total value of $494,017.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.81. 4,654,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,338,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.00 and its 200 day moving average is $246.79. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.87, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.