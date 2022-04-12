Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRAFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Sandfire Resources America alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SRAFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 274,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,603. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.21.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.