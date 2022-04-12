SaTT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $198,567.00 (SATT)

SaTT (SATT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One SaTT coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SaTT has traded up 6% against the US dollar. SaTT has a total market cap of $9.42 million and $198,567.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00034945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00104760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SaTT Coin Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

Buying and Selling SaTT

