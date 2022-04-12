SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.00.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $361.30 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $274.93 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 169.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.56 and a 200-day moving average of $338.98.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

