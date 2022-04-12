Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 1,438 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $31,650.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,916.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 8th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,984 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $43,707.52.
- On Monday, April 4th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $89,737.67.
- On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $108,658.72.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $724,299.03.
- On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $82,918.04.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $163,257.84.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $14,532.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.
Shares of NYSE:FET traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FET. StockNews.com began coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
About Forum Energy Technologies (Get Rating)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
