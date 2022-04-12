Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €175.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €175.00 ($190.22) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($167.39) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €163.08 ($177.26).

Shares of SU traded down €2.50 ($2.72) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €143.00 ($155.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($82.98). The company’s 50-day moving average is €145.78 and its 200-day moving average is €152.51.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

