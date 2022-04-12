Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.84

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.84 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 60.66 ($0.79). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 17,525 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £37.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.79.

In other Scotgold Resources news, insider Peter G. Hetherington acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($148,553.56).

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

