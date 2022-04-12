Scotiabank Lowers Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$200.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$208.69.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$183.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,340. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$183.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$171.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$156.61 and a 1-year high of C$190.48.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 12.3886053 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

