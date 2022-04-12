Scotiabank Raises Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target to C$141.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

CGEAF stock remained flat at $$81.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $98.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.82.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.