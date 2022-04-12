Scotiabank Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.18.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 57.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.69. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.50 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total transaction of C$215,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,930,720.25.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

