scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 195.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of SCPH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.36. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 139,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

