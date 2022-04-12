SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $5,006,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,435. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

