SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,846 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $929,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,483,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,609,000 after purchasing an additional 952,340 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 697,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,194. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.