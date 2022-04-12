SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $2,827,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $2,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.44. 5,007,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,739. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.24.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

