SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in FOX by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FOX by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FOX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 131,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FOX by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOX. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie reduced their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. 750,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,527. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

FOX Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.