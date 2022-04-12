SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 41.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,483 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 406.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

KR traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.75. 8,519,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

