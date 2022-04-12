Secret Price Reaches $4.87 on Top Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $795.51 million and approximately $31.51 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $4.87 or 0.00012250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00255535 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004523 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000791 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00021263 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.19 or 0.00656765 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.